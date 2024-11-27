BBC moves corporate IT systems to the cloud

The BBC is moving some of its corporate IT systems, including finance, HR and procurement, to the cloud in a move billed as being “simpler and more cost effective” to operate.

News of the move was revealed by cloud specialists SAP which will supply the broadcaster with its RISE with SAP service running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

SAP says the new arrangements have “replaced the BBC’s previous model of separate contracts for use of data centres and software licenses – each of which had annual maintenance, support fees and services.”

Peter O’Kane, BBC Chief Technology Officer, said: “We want to make sure we’re investing the most we can in services for audiences. By simplifying our IT services, we can focus on running our business and ensure we’re meeting the needs of our viewers and listeners.”

Leila Romane, Managing Director of SAP UK and Ireland, added: “This marks a key moment in the BBC’s aim to streamline its business operations.

“We are delighted to partner with the BBC and our solutions, backed by the security and availability of the AWS Cloud, means the BBC has the ideal foundation to deliver on its promise to serve all audiences.”

Tanuja Randery, Vice President and Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) at AWS, said: “We’re delighted that the BBC has chosen to move its critical SAP business systems to run on AWS.

“Our proven track record in delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable cloud services aligns perfectly with the BBC’s needs and enables them to improve performance, increase resilience and reliability, and accelerate their digital transformation journey with confidence.”