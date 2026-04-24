Ant & Dec to present a new golf themed game show for ITV

ITV has commissioned of Holey Moley, a new four-part golf themed game show which will be hosted by Ant & Dec.

Co-produced by Fremantle’s Talkback Thames and Ant & Dec’s Mitre Studios, the series will see eight players go head-to-head to win the coveted Holey Moley golden putter, green plaid jacket and a fantastic prize.

To get there they must step into the Holey Moley alternative universe and combine precision putting with stamina and nerve as they battle through ambitious, larger-than-life holes.

From spinning windmills and exploding obstacles to slippery slopes and surprise hazards, competitors must combine skill, agility and determination to stay in the game.

Fremantle has global (non-US) production and distribution rights for the format which originally debuted on ABC.

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment, Reality & Daytime Commissioning ITV said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce a brand-new entertainment format presented by Ant & Dec.

“Holey Moley is brilliantly competitive and enormous fun, making it a compelling watch for all.”

Ant said: “This show is absolutely perfect for us. It’s all about pure fun and entertainment for the whole family from start to finish. Anyone who knows us knows we are adore golf, but you don’t need to be a golf fanatic to enjoy it, there’s something for everyone!”

Dec added: “Holey Moley blends the game with huge entertaining moments that the whole family can sit down together, watch and enjoy. It’s epic, bold and full of laughs. We’re really excited to bring the show to the UK!”

Charlie Irwin, Managing Director, Talkback Thames, commented: “Holey Moley is big, it’s funny and it’s unapologetically entertaining. It’s already demonstrated its strength as a global entertainment format, combining scale, humour and genuine competitive jeopardy so with Ant & Dec at the helm, it’s perfect for ITV and we’re delighted to be bringing it to UK audiences.”