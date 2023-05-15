Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to Disney+ this week 

Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from this Wednesday (May 17th).

The third entry in Marvel’s Ant-Man saga arrives on the streaming service ahead of its Blu-ray and DVD release and just three months after its cinema debut.

Quantumania sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) plus Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), exploring the Quantum Realm where they embark on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

As with many other Marvel titles, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available to stream in both standard and IMAX Enhanced versions.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, the film also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.