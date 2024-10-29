Apple’s new 5”x5” Mac Mini

Image: Apple.

Apple has unveiled an all-new version of the Mac Mini, the smallest and cheapest option in its range of desktop computers.

Measuring just 5 by 5 inches, the new model comes in two variants – the first powered by Apple’s M4 chip and the second which uses the more powerful M4 Pro chip.

Both models feature USB-C ports and an audio jack on the front, in addition to additional ports on the rear, and support Apple Intelligence – the firm’s new artificial intelligence feature.

Starting at just £599 with 16GB of memory, the new Mac mini is available to pre-order today and will be in stores from November 8th.

“The new Mac mini delivers gigantic performance in an unbelievably small design thanks to the power efficiency of Apple silicon and an innovative new thermal architecture,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

“Combined with the performance of M4 and the new M4 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity on both the front and back, and the arrival of Apple Intelligence, Mac mini is more capable and versatile than ever, and there is nothing else like it.”