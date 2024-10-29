Citadel: Honey Bunny gets new trailer

Prime Video has released a new trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny, its latest series based within the world of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden’s high-gloss spy drama Citadel.

The main series, which is set to return for a second season, deals with the aftermath of the fall of Citadel, a global spy agency which was locked in battle with the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

Honey Bunny will take the audience back to the Citadel’s genesis, delving further into its foundation, activities, influence, and rise.

It’s the third entry in the franchise after Citadel and Citadel: Diana, an Italian set spin-off which debuted this month and told the story of a lone undercover Citadel agent trapped inside Manticore after the agency’s collapse.

Set to debut globally on 7th November and starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the Indian-set series is directed by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.