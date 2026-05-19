The Agency – Michael Fassbender and Jodie Turner-Smith lead season 2 trailer

Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency, episode 10, season 2, streaming on Paramount+ 2026. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

Paramount+ has set June 21st as the return date for The Agency, its spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston and Richard Gere.

Fassbender leads the cast as Martian, a CIA agent who is living undercover in his own life.

Returning to London in the first season, he hides his relationship with Sudanese asset Dr. Samia Fatima (Turner-Smith) from his own team, exposing them both to danger.

In the new season Samia is being held captive in Sudan and Martian will do anything to try and save her – even past the point of treachery.

The series is based on the hit French drama Le Bureau des Légendes (The Bureau) and is written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.