Baywatch reboot headed to Sky and NOW

Image: Fox

Sky has secured exclusive UK and Ireland rights to the rebooted Baywatch and will bring the show to audiences next year.

Featuring a cast that included David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra to Jason Momoa, the original show debuted 25 years ago and stayed on air for 11 seasons.

The rebooted series of 12 episodes returns to the shores of Southern California replete with its unmistakable red swimsuits and heroic lifeguards.

Stephen Amell leads the cast as Hobie Buchannon alongside Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene.

Fans will also see familiar faces from the classic series with both David Chokachi and Erika Eleniak reprising their roles of Cody Madison and Shauni McClain respectively.

Baywatch is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, with the latter handling international distribution.

Lucy Criddle, Director of Acquisitions & Strategic Projects, Sky said: “Baywatch is one of the most iconic television franchises of all time, and this bold new reimagining will deliver the sun, sea and high-stakes drama audiences know and love, while introducing a dynamic new cast for a new generation of fans.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Fremantle and couldn’t be more excited to bring the series exclusively to Sky audiences across the UK and Ireland.”

Fremantle’s Jamie Lynn added: “Baywatch is one of the most iconic and globally recognised brands in television, and the excitement surrounding the series reflects its enduring appeal.

“It has an instantly familiar feel while still being made for today’s audiences, offering something for both loyal and new fans. It delivers the sun-soaked drama and signature energy people love, on an even bigger scale.

“We’re delighted to partner with Sky to bring it to audiences in the UK and Ireland; their reach and commitment to premium entertainment make them the perfect home for the series.”