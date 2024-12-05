Apple TV+ sets debut date for Berlin ER

Image: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced that its upcoming German-language medical drama Berlin ER (previously known as KRANK Berlin) will debut on February 26.

The series stars Haley Louise Jones as Dr. Parker who, seeking a fresh start after her private life implodes in Munich, takes over the management of a chaotic emergency room in Berlin’s toughest and most overcrowded hospital.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, poorly equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humour.

But in the face of an increasingly merciless healthcare system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

The cast also includes Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz and Peter Lohmeyer.

The series is produced by Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin for German broadcaster ZDFneo and Apple TV+ and was co-created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, it can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

