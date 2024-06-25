Three UK extends inclusive roaming to 160 countries 

Three UK customers is introducing Go RoamAround the World Extra – an expanded roaming package which allows customers to use their data, minutes, and texts in over 160 worldwide destinations.

The network’s existing Go Roam allows customers to use their allowances in 71 destinations around the world. From June 26th, Go Roam Around the World Extra will add 92 new destinations.

If inclusive passes aren’t available customers can pay a daily roaming charge of £7 to unlock their UK allowance abroad for 24 hours. Alternatively they can buy 3, 7, or 14 day Go Roam Around the World Extra passes before travelling.

Mark Gardiner, Director of Consumer at Three UK, said: “International Travel is hugely important for many of our customers especially as we enter the Summer.

“This significant growth of our Go Roam offering will ensure that customers can now visit even more countries and continue to use their phone hassle free. This experience is further improved on our Three You Way plans or through our Roaming Add-Ons.”