Apple TV+ releases new Carême first look video

Apple TV+ has released a new first look video for Carême, its upcoming French language drama inspired by the life of celebrated chef Antonin Carême.

Set to debut April 30th with its first two episodes, the series stars Benjamin Voisin in the title role alongside Jérémie Renier, Lyna Khoudri, Alice Da Luz and Micha Lescot.

Carême rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe and is still renowned today for his contribution to French cuisine.

His career ultimately saw him serve as personal chef to some of the most important figures of the day, including the British Prince Regent and Tsar Alexander I of Russia.

The series is inspired by Ian Kelly’s book ‘Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême – The First Celebrity Chef’ and portrays Carême as a man whose talent and ambitions attract the attention of powerful politicians who use him as a spy for France.