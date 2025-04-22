Ben Affleck stars in new trailer for The Accountant 2

Brax (Jon Bernthal) and Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) in ACCOUNTANT 2 Photo Credit: Warrick Page/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck’s sequel to the hit 2016 movie.

Affleck reunites with director Gavin O’Connor, screenwriter Bill Dubuque, producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams, plus co-stars Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and J.K. Simmons.

They’re joined by series newcomers Daniella Pineda and Allison Robertson.

Synopsis:

Christian Wolff (Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case.

Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Bernthal), to help.

In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing The Accountant 2 in the UK on April 25th.