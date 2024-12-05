Ofcom: UK likely to meet gigabit broadband target

The UK “is likely” to meet a Government target for 85% of homes to have access to a gigabit-capable broadband connection by 2025 according to Ofcom.

The telecoms regulator’s latest annual report into the nation’s connectivity shows that a total of 25 million homes (83%) are now covered by a connection offering speeds of at least one gigabit per second (Gbit/s).

Gigabit-capable full fibre connections are available to 20.7 million homes, with the remainder of the 25 million covered by cable networks such as Virgin Media.

These figures differ from the take-up of such connections which Ofcom says currently stands at 35% (7.5 million households) for full fibre.

It notes that take up is “notably higher in rural areas than in urban areas” with over half (52%) of rural homes with full fibre access signed up, compared with just under a third (32%) in towns and cities.

The UK average maximum download speed has also increased from 170Mbit/s to 223 Mbit/s in 2024.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s Networks and Communications Group Director, said: “It’s a record-breaking year for broadband in the UK, as the roll out of full fibre continues to steam ahead.

“Whether you’re running a business, streaming your favourite programmes, or doing Christmas shopping online, it’s more likely than ever that you’ll be able to benefit from a fast and reliable broadband connection”.