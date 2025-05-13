Jude Law and Andrew Garfield to star in new Apple TV+ series

Jude Law and Andrew Garfield are to star as magicians Siegfried & Roy – once the highest-paid entertainers in Las Vegas – in a new limited series from Apple TV+.

Starring Law as Siegfried and Garfield as Roy, the eight-episode Wild Things will be written, showrun and executive produced by Only Murders in the Building co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman.

The hour-long series tells the tale of two of “the greatest showmen-magicians in history” who, with their famous white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination.

The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.

The series is based on the Apple Original Podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.