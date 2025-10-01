Apple’s Martin Scorsese celebration gets new trailer

A new trailer has been released from Mr. Scorsese, the upcoming five-part Apple TV+ series exploring the life and work of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Helmed by Rebecca Miller, the series has previously been described as “a film portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history.”

Starting with his New York University student films through to the present day, it explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and informed his work.

Audiences will hear from Scorsese’s friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Margot Robbie, and Cate Blanchett.

The series debuts globally on October 17th.