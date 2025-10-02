More4 to take viewers to The Antiques Riviera

A new antiques series is set to take More4 viewers to the south coast – a popular destination for buyers and sellers alike.

Produced by STV Studios’ factual team, who also make Antiques Road Trip and The Yorkshire Auction House, each episode of The Antiques Riviera will welcome a new seller who is looking to turn their items into cash.

By offering their heirlooms and antiques to dealers up and down the Devon coastline, the sellers hope they’ll leave with as much money as possible to fund their dreams – whether that’s a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, deposit for their first home, or even their wedding.

Viewers are promised “an escapist journey through the villages and towns of The Antiques Riviera”, as the show’s dealers reveal their tips and tricks to finding hidden valuables that could end up making a life-changing profit.

The six-part series will be available to watch on More4 and to stream on Channel4.com next year.

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 commented: “Who wouldn’t want to escape to the Antiques Riviera?

“A glorious backdrop, brilliantly British characters, money to be made and really heartfelt stories. We know our More4 audience is going to love this series.”

Craig Hunter, Creative Director, STV Studios Factual added: “Inspired by the real-world buzzing antiques trade in this corner of the UK, I’m thrilled that we are able to reimagine the antiques genre for the More4 audience.

“This commission is a strong vote of confidence in our expertise from the Nations and Regions and I can’t wait for viewers to escape to this sunny new format.”