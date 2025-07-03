WBD to show Extreme H in 50 European territories

Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing live coverage of Extreme H, which features vehicles powered by hydrogen technology, to motorsport fans in more than 50 European countries and territories.

A new multi-year agreement will see the competition aired in the UK and Ireland on TNT Sports and streamed on HBO Max and discovery+ across the continent, with viewers benefitting from from live race action, highlights shows and on-demand access.

The broadcaster previously covered Extreme E competition which featured electric vehicles and has now been superseded by Extreme H.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Our expansive channels and platforms are perfectly suited to amplify the excitement of Extreme H while showcasing its innovative approach to sustainable motorsport.

“By leveraging our storytelling expertise, we’re committed to spotlighting the critical environmental challenges of our time and demonstrating the transformative power of sport to drive a cleaner, greener future.”

Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme H, said: “We are thrilled to continue working with Eurosport and TNT Sports to bring the excitement of Extreme H to homes across Europe and beyond.

“This partnership will amplify our message that motorsport can drive innovation and sustainability while delivering high-octane entertainment.”