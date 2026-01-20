BBC sets out 2026 Olympic Winter Games coverage plans

BBC audiences will be able to watch than 450 hours of live action from the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games plus follow highlights from the games across the BBC Sport website, app and social channels.

Taking place between Friday 6 and Thursday 22 February, the contest is the first Winter Olympic Games to be held in a UK-friendly time zone in 20 years.

Full coverage of the games will be available on TNT Sports but the BBC’s deal allows it to bring audiences subscription-free coverage of selected events across two ‘streams’.

The first stream will be broadcast on BBC One (9am-12pm with Hazel Irvine; 2pm-5.15pm with Jeanette Kwakye) and BBC Two (1pm-2pm with Jeanette Kwakye; 5.15pm-10pm with Clare Balding), and the second is available from from 8am to 11pm each day via BBC iPlayer plus the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The website and app will also offer clips, highlights and live text updates from the games.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “The Winter Olympics spotlight the world’s most elite winter athletes as they push the boundaries of speed, precision and excellence across snow and ice, and BBC Sport can’t wait to bring audiences all the very best action and medal moments straight from Milan‑Cortina.

“Our expert line‑up of international winter sport stars, combined with our unmissable coverage, will ensure that the Italy 2026 Olympic Winter Games take pride of place in what promises to be an unforgettable year of sport.”