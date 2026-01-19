Openreach extends copper ‘stop sell’ to another 1.2m premises

Openreach has revealed a further 132 exchange locations – which collectively cover 1.23 million premises – where it will stop selling traditional copper-based phone and broadband services in favour of full fibre connections and digital services.

The company, whose network is used by many of the UK’s largest broadband and phone providers, has a policy to stop selling analogue products and services when full fibre becomes available to at least 75% of premises served by each exchange.

Providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone are given at least one year’s notice of such ‘stop sell’ decisions after which customers who want to switch, upgrade or renew their broadband or phone service must take a new digital service.

Customers covered by exchanges not yet able to deliver Full Fibre at their premises can stay on their existing copper based service until the technology becomes available.

Openreach says more than 1280 exchanges and 12.5 million premises across the UK are now covered by Stop Sell orders.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Director, said: “Our stop sell programme is a vital step in accelerating the UK’s transition to a modern full fibre future. As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future proofed technologies.”

“By phasing out legacy copper-based services in areas where fibre is now widely available, we’re ensuring customers and providers move onto faster, more reliable, digital infrastructure.

“This approach not only reduces the cost and complexity of having to maintain both old and new networks but also supports the industry-wide migration ahead of the legacy copper-based Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) now just over 12-months away, by which time everyone will need a digital phone line.”

New Exchanges to be notified for Stop Sell.