Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes loses ground in UK film chart

(L-R): Noa (played by Owen Teague) and Koro (played by Neil Sandilands) in 20th Century Studios’ KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The Fall Guy has ousted Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes from the top of the UK’s best-selling film list, finally taking the Number 1 slot after 10th weeks in various lower positions on the chart.

Kingdom’s fall coincides with its arrival on Disney+ where it’s now available for subscribers to stream.

Its previous chart success was purely down to digital sales – the film’s 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release isn’t due until next month.

This week’s Official Film Chart sees lots of previous Number 1s flying back up and into the Top 10, including Dune: Part Two which jumps six places to Number 3.

Other former chart-toppers on the rebound include Barbie (6), up 18 places, Anyone But You (7), up six, and Wonka (9), up 19.

Last week’s highest new entry Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 drops to Number 4, while Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire rises three to Number 5.

Meg 2: The Trench falls four places to Number 8, as does The Bikeriders, which finishes the week at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 14th August 2024