Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes loses ground in UK film chart

The Fall Guy has ousted Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes from the top of the UK’s best-selling film list, finally taking the Number 1 slot after 10th weeks in various lower positions on the chart.
Kingdom’s fall coincides with its arrival on Disney+ where it’s now available for subscribers to stream.
Its previous chart success was purely down to digital sales – the film’s 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release isn’t due until next month.
This week’s Official Film Chart sees lots of previous Number 1s flying back up and into the Top 10, including Dune: Part Two which jumps six places to Number 3.
Other former chart-toppers on the rebound include Barbie (6), up 18 places, Anyone But You (7), up six, and Wonka (9), up 19.
Last week’s highest new entry Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 drops to Number 4, while Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire rises three to Number 5.
Meg 2: The Trench falls four places to Number 8, as does The Bikeriders, which finishes the week at Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 14th August 2024
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|2
|1
|THE FALL GUY
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|1
|2
|KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
|WALT DISNEY
|9
|3
|DUNE – PT 2
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|4
|HORIZON – AN AMERICAN SAGA CHAPTER 1
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|8
|5
|GHOSTBUSTERS – FROZEN EMPIRE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|24
|6
|BARBIE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|13
|7
|ANYONE BUT YOU
|SONY PICTURES HE
|4
|8
|MEG 2 – THE TRENCH
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|28
|9
|WONKA
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|6
|10
|THE BIKERIDERS
|FOCUS FEATURES