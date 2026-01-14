BBC and S4C agree enhanced iPlayer partnership

S4C’s Welsh language content is to be regularly featured on the BBC iPlayer’s main homepage in Wales, with its drama and live sports also promoted on the iPlayer homepage across the UK for the first time.

The Welsh broadcaster’s content is already available through iPlayer but the changes, which are set to rollout from April this year, will significantly increase its prominence.

Viewers will also be able to access live streams of S4C’s sports coverage and Welsh and English language subtitles for S4C programmes.

Audiences do not need a TV Licence to watch S4C content on-demand, even when watched via iPlayer.

All S4C content is also available via the broadcaster’s own streaming app, Clic.

S4C’s Chief Executive, Geraint Evans, commented: “We’re delighted to secure a new arrangement with BBC iPlayer, which will ensure greater prominence for S4C content – from sport and drama to live events and children’s programming.

“And with new features such as Welsh and English-language subtitles, additional live streams and improved personalisation, the viewing experience will be richer than ever.”

Garmon Rhys, Interim Director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: “We’re extremely proud to be working in partnership with S4C to provide greater discoverability of Welsh language content on BBC iPlayer.

“This agreement further strengthens our commitment to serving audiences in Wales and across the UK as they seek content on digital platforms, making it easier than ever for viewers to discover and enjoy S4C’s programming.”