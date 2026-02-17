BBC’s Big Cats 24/7 set to return

Hit nature series Big Cats 24/7 is returning for a second series which air in the UK on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Filmed in Botswana’s Okavango Delta by the BBC’s Natural History Film Unit, series two features a mix of returning and new human and big cat characters, including cheetah Pobe, leopard Lediba, lioness Serami.

Presenters and cinematographers Gordon Buchanan, Anna Dimitriadis, Brad Bestelink, Sets Nthomiwa, Rea Shulte to Brinke, Greg Hartman and Tristen Woodward are on hand to capture the big cats’ lives across six vital months from June to November.

The show’s first season was a big hit for the BBC both at home in the UK and internationally with the broadcaster’s commercial arm, BBC Studios, securing a number of major sales.

Discussing the new episodes, Series Producer Rowan Crawford said: “What’s really special about this series is that we’ve been able to secure the same location, the same human characters and as a result, continue to follow the same animal characters from series one.

“So, in that sense, we all feel as a production team and as programme makers that we’re consolidating all the valuable learnings from series one.

“This enables us to enhance the viewer experience even further and to really hone the format we’ve created.”