BBC Studios reveals new sales for Big Cats 24/7

BBC Studios has announced a raft of new sales for Big Cats 24/7, the latest series from its acclaimed Natural History Unit.

Airing in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer and on PBS in the US, the six-part series follows the lives of lions, cheetahs and leopards in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, a place described as one of Africa’s last wildernesses.

Production is already underway on a second series.

BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s wholly-owned commercial arm, has secured sales to China (bilibili, iQiyi, Tencent, Youku and CCTV World Geography), Finland (YLE ), France (France Televisions), Germany (Sky Deutschland) and Spain (Movistar Plus+).

The series will also be available on the BBC Earth channel in: Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Romania, Malta, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa and Turkey.

Viewers can also watch on the BBC Earth channel in Asia and on the subscription streaming service BBC Player in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

Nick Percy, President, Global Markets, BBC Studios, said: “The quality, care, craft and innovation which goes into making our content is unparalleled. This is certainly the case with Big Cats 24/7 from our world-renowned Natural History Unit.

“The team spent six months living with and following these celebrated animals from the ground, the air and through the night and were able to capture previously unseen behaviour in incredible locations.

“We are thrilled that our customers around the world want to share this with their audiences.”