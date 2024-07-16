Upcoming BBC nature series Big Cats 24/7 recommissioned for second series 

The BBC has renewed upcoming nature series Big Cats 24/7 ahead of the show’s debut on iPlayer and BBC Two next month.

The series follows the lives of lions, cheetahs and leopards in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, a place described as one of Africa’s last wildernesses.

Given unparalleled access in a rarely visited area and the opportunity to film from the ground, the air and through the night, the show follows the cats’ lives around the clock.

Produced by the BBC’s multi-award winning Natural History Unit, the first series of Big Cats 24/7 will launch on the BBC in August while US audiences will be able watch on PBS from September.

Series two will be broadcast in 2025 and continue to follow the stars featured in the first series, as well as introducing some new faces.

Sreya Biswas, BBC Head of Commissioning, Natural History, said: “Big Cats 24/ 7 is a thrilling series following amazing animal behaviour, with great on-screen talent and set in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

“Being able to follow the cats for long periods of time has been a unique opportunity and so I’m really excited to commission a second series so we can dive straight back in and continue telling the incredible stories of the lions, leopards and cheetahs.”

Tom Jarvis, Executive Producer added “It’s thrilling to be jumping right back into the dramatic lives of the big cats we have grown to love.

“What I’m most excited about in this series is that we are able to tell longitudinal and personal stories about the animals we are embedded with, and it feels like you are given a unique window into their world.”