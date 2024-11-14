David Attenborough’s Asia now available to pre-order on Blu-ray

Image: BBC Studios

Asia, the BBC’s latest landmark natural history series, is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD with an expected release date of January 20th.

Presented by Sir David Attenborough and produced by the BBC’s multi award winning Natural History Unit, the series showcases Asia’s “most remarkable landscapes and animals” while revealing “dramatic, previously unseen behaviour.”

Locations featured across the series include the Gobi Desert, the jungles of Borneo, the polar wilderness of Siberia, the coral seas of the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Peninsula’s Empty Quarter, plus Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei, Bhopal, Hanoi and Singapore.

The seven part series, which was filmed over the course of nearly four years, is currently airing on BBC One and the complete boxset is available to stream in 4K on BBC iPlayer.

Audiences outside the UK will also be able to enjoy the series after the BBC secured deals with a raft of international broadcasters.