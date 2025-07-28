BBC News appoints new Director to oversee AI roll-out

BBC News has announced the appointment of a new Director who will be responsible for overseeing the broadcaster’s adoption of AI.

Former Meta executive Anjali Kapoor is taking up the role of Director of AI, Innovation and Growth in which she’ll also lead on strategies to grow audiences.

She has previously held senior leadership positions at The Globe and Mail, Yahoo!, and Bloomberg Media and was most recently Director for Media Partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region for Meta.

BBC News CEO Deborah Turness said: “We are delighted to welcome Anjali to the BBC. This is a critical role as we transform BBC News to be fit for the future, using AI to enhance our journalism, growing audiences – particularly under-25’s.

“Anjali’s deep knowledge of how news works, her future-focused approach to AI and her deep understanding of product and platforms make her uniquely positioned to lead this work.”

Kapoor said: “I’m honoured to be joining the BBC, one of the world’s most trusted news organisations, at such a pivotal moment for journalism.

“As Director of AI, Innovation and Growth, I look forward to working with Deborah, the News Board and all teams across BBC News to build on its strong legacy of public service journalism while accelerating how we engage new audiences, adopt AI responsibly, and tell impactful stories in a fast-changing digital landscape.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked internationally at the intersection of media, technology and business leading audience and product strategies while also aligning innovation with editorial integrity, trust and long-term sustainability.

“I’m excited to bring this global perspective to the BBC, helping to drive meaningful change at the forefront of our industry, ensuring BBC journalism remains relevant, inclusive and future-ready.”