Laithwaites revealed as first brand partner for Channel 4 Served

A screen grab of the Laithwaites ident from the wine retailer’s wider sponsorship deal for Channel 4’s food related content.

Channel 4 has revealed wine retailer Laithwaites as the first brand partner for its new vertical video food and drink social platform, Channel 4 Served.

The series sees wine expert Aleesha Hansel challenge chef Tyler Butt to create a variety of meals inspired by a different wine each episode and is available on the Channel 4 Served social channel on Instagram and YouTube Shorts.

The social branded entertainment series is part of a wider tie-up between the two firms which includes Laithwaites sponsoring Channel 4’s food content on linear TV and streaming.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader at Channel 4 Sales, said: “Channel 4 Served is helping viewers across the nation get comfy with simple, delicious dishes.

“Laithwaites’ playful and engaging series further adds to our offering, and highlights once again how Channel 4’s branded entertainment offering creates innovative ways for brands to reach their audience.”

James Morrison, Head of Brand, Laithwaites, said: “We’re thrilled to be the first brand to partner with Channel 4 Served. This series is fun, fresh, and captures exactly what Laithwaites is all about.

“As a family-owned business, we’re here to make wine approachable and bring people together—and we’re excited to see that come to life in homes, kitchens and sofas, across the UK.”