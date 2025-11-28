Paramount+ signs global promo deal with Arsenal

Paramount+ has become an Official Partner of Arsenal in a global deal which will see the team’s players promoting the streaming service’s biggest shows.

Arsenal will also work with Paramount+ on a series of social media campaigns while supporters will also see Paramount+ branding in-stadium during men’s and women’s match days across the big screens, matchday programme features and other stadium experiences.

The first manifestation of the tie-up is a new video entitled For the Love of the Team narrated by Thierry Henry.

“We’re beyond excited to unite Paramount+ and Arsenal – two global iconic brands with supporters that live and breathe passion,” said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+.

“With hit series like SpongeBob, South Park, Landman, Yellowstone and more, we’re creating experiences that celebrate teamwork, elevate the game and connect supporters.

“This partnership brings the drama, comedy, and unforgettable moments of both worlds to life – on the pitch and beyond.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Paramount+ into our Arsenal family. They’re a world-class, global entertainment brand, and we’re so excited to work together and create new ways for our supporters to feel even closer to the club.

“Their expertise, creativity and investment strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding experiences for our supporters and supports our ambition to compete for major trophies.”