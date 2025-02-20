ITVX to launch new Coronation Street & Emmerdale podcast

Two new visualised podcasts built around ITV staples Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Loose Women are coming to the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming app later this year.

Loose Women: The Podcast will go live on March 4th in celebration of International Women’s Day and will see duos from show’s line-up draw on their own experiences to tackle the big issues that matter to us all.

Launching on March 14th, Off Script will bring fans of Britain’s longest running soap operas, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, the ultimate look at life behind the scenes on the cobbles and in the dales.

Each episode will see interviews with the shows’ stars and preview upcoming scenes from the week ahead.

Both shows will also be available on YouTube with audio-only versions available on Global Player.

It’s also been confirmed that Love Island: The Morning After will return later in the year to coincide with the Summer series of Love Island.

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment and Daytime at ITV, said “As ITVX enters its third year we are broadening the horizons of three of our cultural treasures, Loose Women and our beloved soap operas, to launch these exciting visualised podcast series, building on the great success already achieved in this area by Love Island’s Morning After.”