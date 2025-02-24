BBC Sounds goes UK-only, new audio hub launched for non-UK audiences

International audiences are losing access to the BBC Sounds app and will need use BBC.com and the BBC app to continue listening to the broadcaster’s audio output.

A new audio section of BBC.com will bring together the BBC’s portfolio of current and archived podcasts plus BBC Radio 4 and World Service radio stations.

The BBC says the change will bring listeners a “fully integrated experience” where they can explore deeper context and analysis on select topics and gain “a richer understanding of the issues that matter most—all without leaving the platform.”

From Spring 2025, BBC Sounds will become exclusive to UK audiences. The BBC stresses that UK users who go on holiday outside the UK for short periods will still be able to use the app.