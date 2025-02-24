Andor season 2 gets trailer

LucasFilm have released an all-new trailer for Andor which returns to Disney+ with its second, and final, season on April 22nd.

Starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and shows how the film’s protagonist becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance

Season two will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each.

“One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries,” said creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy.

“They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”