BBC Studios and Australia’s ABC extend content deal

Beyond Paradise is among the titles covered by the deal. Image: Red Planet Pictures / Craig Hardie

BBC Studios has secured a renewed content supply deal with Australian public service broadcaster ABC.

The multi-genre agreement covers a number of key titles in the BBC Studios library, including Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise, Call The Midwife, Silent Witness, Father Brown, Antiques Roadshow and The Cleaner.

Other titles include Unforgotten, Sherwood and the upcoming revival of Walking With Dinosaurs.

ABC’s rights allow it to make the shows available on their linear channels plus streaming service ABC iview.

Deborah Tod, BBC Studios’ Director of Content Partnerships and Sales, said: “We’re proud to have such a long-standing partnership with the ABC, founded on our common public service sensibilities, that has helped drive the growth of both our businesses over many years.

“Our relationship has evolved as the industry changes, but what has remained unchanged is how our content continues to resonate with Australian audiences.”

ABC Head of Acquisitions, Dallas Krueger, said: “I’m thrilled that ABC audiences of all ages will be treated to a great line-up of continuing favourites and thrilling new launches such as the highly anticipated Walking with Dinosaurs series.

“This deal between the ABC and BBC Studios reflects our long-standing collaboration and I look forward to achieving more success together.”