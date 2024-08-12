BBC Sport enjoys record streaming figures for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The BBC’s online (iPlayer and BBC Sport website) coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was streamed a record-breaking 218 million times – doubling the 104m streams for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The broadcaster also saw 12.2m people signed in to BBC iPlayer accounts to watch its coverage.

In addition, BBC One’s coverage achieved a Total TV reach (defined as 15 mins or more) of 36.1m, 59% of the UK population and a peak of over 6m on 14 separate days.

Over 28 million unique users and 8.9m signed in accounts used the BBC Sport website and app for the latest news and updates, making 62.2 million requests for highlights clips, while BBC Sounds saw 3.2 million streams of Radio 5 Live’s coverage of the Games.

The BBC’s TV rights to show the games form part of a deal between European broadcasters and main rights holders Eurosport, part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “The Paris 2024 Olympic Games during this remarkable summer of sport has seen some truly incredible medal moments and we have witnessed a host of new sport stars emerge on an international level.

“With world-class on-air performances and production, BBC Sport has been there to champion the athletes and to take the audience on a journey across multiple sporting disciplines.

“It is not an easy job, but these figures across digital, linear, online and audio demonstrates that BBC Sport’s unique multiplatform offer is capable of uniting the nation with the very best of British storytelling.”