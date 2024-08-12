Inspired Entertainment secures new deal with Mecca Bingo

Gaming technology specialists Inspired Entertainment is to supply an additional 170 state-of-the-art gaming machines to Mecca Bingo as part of an expanded deal with the Rank Group subsidiary.

The five-year deal, which is worth approximately $12.7 million, also includes a full servicing package to ensure the optimal performance and longevity of the machines.

Inspired says a phased rollout across Mecca Bingo’s various locations will begin immediately.

In addition to a network of traditional Bingo halls, Mecca also gives fans of the enduringly popular game the option to play both online and via mobile apps.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Mecca Bingo,” said Peter Davies, Managing Director (Leisure) of Inspired.

“Our advanced gaming machines are designed to provide a superior entertainment experience, and our dedicated servicing package will ensure that these machines remain in peak condition.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies, and we are committed to supporting Mecca Bingo in delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to their customers.”

Mark Jepp, Slots Director of Mecca Bingo, said: “This partnership with Inspired represents an exciting new chapter for Mecca Bingo.

“We are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible bingo experience, and these new machines, supported by a robust servicing agreement, will play a crucial role in achieving that goal.

“We look forward to seeing our customers enjoy the enhanced gaming options that these machines will bring.”