Warner Bros. Discovery reveals 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage plans 

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – owners of TNT Sports, Eurosport Discovery+, and Max – has revealed a first look at the studios from which it will cover this summer’s Paris Olympic Games.

The broadcaster’s coverage will be available across Europe on Eurosport, Max and discovery+ – outlets vary between markets – and will be broadcast from four studios located at the prestigious Hotel Raphael, plus three ‘stand-up’ positions at key locations.

Dubbed WBD House, the Paris studio overlooks the iconic Eiffel Tower and will be used by production teams from the UK, Sweden, France, Poland, Italy and Germany.

In the build-up to the games, WBD’s outlets will broadcast a series of Olympic-themed programming, including The Power of the Olympics which will air weekly from 17 April until Games-time and will include interviews with some of the biggest names going for gold this summer.

Viewers will also be able to watch The Olympians, an original 60-minute documentary, giving fans an access-all-areas pass as ten elite Olympians dedicate four years of their lives to train for the Games.

Athletes featured include Kevin Mayer (French decathlete), Saul Craviotto (Spanish kayaker), Pauline Ado (French surfer) and Adam Peaty (British swimmer), Timo Boll (German table tennis player) and Gianmarco Tamberi (Italian high jumper).

Also confirmed are the seven-part documentary series Chasing Glory (co-produced with Red Bull Media House), and Paris: La Vie Sportive, an original documentary which recalls Paris’ relationship with sport in the 100 years since it last hosted the Olympic Games in 1924.



There will also be a new microsite dedicated to Paris 2024 on Eurosport.com, offering users the complete and localised Olympic experience across Europe in 12 languages.

Scott Young, Group SVP Content, Production and Business Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Today marks the momentous milestone of 100 Days to Go until the Olympics return to Europe and the final countdown to Paris 2024 begins, as well as the launch of our Summer of Sport.

“This year, we will have even more live hours of action from the greatest variety of events, more original content and non-live programming to keep fans engaged, and the greatest storytelling engine anywhere to continue serving sports fans with round-the-clock action, news and entertainment as sporting history is set to be made this summer.”

