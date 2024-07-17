BBC promises Olympic fans 250 hours of Paris 2024 live TV coverage

Olympics fans in the UK are being promised over 250 hours of live and free TV coverage from the 2024 Paris Games spread across BBC One and BBC Two.

There’s also be additional coverage on Olympics Extra, a second curated live stream available on BBC iPlayer.

Across the three outlets, the BBC is promising access to all 32 events at Paris 2024, plus a nightly highlights programme to recap all the best bits.

Coverage starts with the opening ceremony on Friday 26 July after which Clare Balding and a team of expert commentators and pundits will bring viewers 16 days of coverage and analysis.

In addition to TV and iPlayer, there’ll be 12 hours of consecutive coverage of the 2024 Olympics every day on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds from 10am-10pm.

Further coverage will be available on BBC World Service English with special editions of Sportsworld, Sport Today and Sportshour.

And there’ll be comprehensive coverage across the BBC website and BBC Sports app, including news stories, reports, live text and video highlights.

