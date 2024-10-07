Jason Segel and Harrison Ford return with more Shrinking next week

Shrinking, the Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, returns with its second season next week (October 16th).

Segel plays Jimmy Laird, a therapist grieving following the death of his wife, who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, while Ford co-stars as his boss Paul.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Segel, the show also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Goldstein has also been revealed to be appearing as a special guest star this season.

Fans will be able to watch new episodes weekly every Wednesday through to Christmas Day.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, it can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

