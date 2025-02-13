BBC Studios secures new Natural History deals with TVNZ and Nine

BBC Studios has extended its partnerships with Australian broadcaster Nine and New Zealand’s TVNZ which will continue to broadcast its premium Natural History titles.

The multi-year agreements cover rights to four landmark shows – Mammals, Asia, Kingdom and Blue Planet III.

BBC Studios is the BBC’s fully owned commercial arm which operates a host of production businesses and channels around the world and here in the UK where it owns the UKTV network of advert and subscription funded channels.

Last year it had sales of more than £1.8bn and profits of more than £200m.

Deborah Tod, BBC Studios ANZ Director of Partnerships and Content Sales, said: ‘Our BBC Studios Natural History Unit is constantly innovating – pioneering new technology to push the boundaries of wildlife filming and bring audiences astounding new insights to our beautiful natural world.

“These shows resonate around the world, are watched by millions of viewers on every continent, and have the power to drive conversation and change behaviour. I’m delighted to continue our long-standing natural history partnerships with Nine and TVNZ.”