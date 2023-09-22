BBC Three and iPlayer to repeat Disney’s Love, Victor

Michael Cimino stars as Victor in Love, Victor. Image: 20th Television

The BBC is bringing all three seasons of Disney’s Love, Victor to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. The series is a spin-off from the 2018 film Love, Simon and is already available to UK viewers via Disney+.

Michael Cimino stars as Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School who, facing challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation, reaches out to the original film’s Simon (Nick Robinson) for advice.

Joining Cimino and Robinson in the series are Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, and Ana Ortiz.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Love, Victor is a heartfelt, funny and nuanced coming-of-age story, beautifully portrayed by a winning and relatable cast.”

The series is the BBC’s latest import from the US – earlier this month it announced a deal to air AMC’s Interview With The Vampire.