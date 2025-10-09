Shows from BBC’s UKTV channels set to stream in Channel 4 app

Content from the BBC’s advert funded streaming service U (Previously UKTV Play) is to be made available through the Channel 4 streaming app from January.

The deal will be the first time the Channel 4 streaming app has carried a third-party service on its platform and will cover both original commissions from the BBC’s UKTV channels, including Bergerac, Bangers & Cash and Big Zuu’s Big Eats, plus archive shows.

In a statement the broadcasters say the tie-up will “significantly expand the footprint of U” which will remain available as a standalone service on all major connected platforms.

Marcus Arthur, CEO of the BBC’s UKTV subsidiary, said: “Following record viewing to our U streaming service last year, I’m delighted to be expanding our relationship with Channel 4 through this carriage deal and offering viewers even more opportunities to watch U’s rich mix of content.

“UKTV has a successful history of building scale through partnerships, and this exciting opportunity demonstrates the power of media companies collaborating to drive sustained growth, with clear benefits for UKTV, Channel 4 and above all viewers.”

Jonathan Allan, Interim CEO, Channel 4, added: “It’s fantastic that we are building on our long and successful commercial partnership with a bold new deal with UKTV to make our Channel 4 streaming proposition even stronger for viewers.

“Loads of brilliant British content from U will complement our own bold, noisy shows and UKTV will benefit from tapping into our younger streaming audience.”