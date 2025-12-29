Google Photos is coming to Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung is bringing Google Photos to its Smart TVs with users ultimately able to create slideshows and use AI to bring still moments to life as short videos.

The electronics giant will rollout Photos in three phases:

Memories (planned to launch exclusive in early 2026): Shows curated stories based on people, locations, and meaningful moments for the first time on TV, available exclusively on Samsung TVs for six months.

Create with AI (planned to launch later in 2026): Introduces themed templates built on Nano Banana, Google DeepMind’s image generation and editing model, featuring playful and fun transformation. Users can also use Remix to transform the art style of an image or Photo to Video to bring still moments to life as short videos.

Personalised Results (planned to launch later in 2026): Users may view related photos as a slideshow based on topics or contents of memories e.g. ocean, hiking, Paris, etc.

“Samsung TVs have always brought people together, and bringing Google Photos to the big screen makes that experience even more personal,” said Samsung’s Kevin Lee.

“Through this partnership, we help users rediscover and relive cherished moments by bringing to light the stories behind their photos — right from the comfort of their living room.”

Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President, Google Photos and Google One, added: “Google Photos is a home for people’s photos and videos, helping them organize and bring their memories to life.

“We’re excited to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs — helping people enjoy their favorite photos on a larger screen and reconnect with their memories in new ways.”