Playtech expands French presence with Pari Mutuel Urbain tie-up

iGaming specialists Playtech have announced that France’s Pari Mutuel Urbain (PMU) will supply its poker network services and content in the French market.

Under a new “strategic partnership,” PMU will join the iPoker.EU Network, one of Europe’s biggest liquidity pools, and will offer players Playtech’s suite of poker variants and features, which include cash games, tournaments and its flagship poker title – Twister Poker.

PMU will also leverage Playtech’s poker platform gamification and player engagement capabilities.

The FTSE 250 listed Playtech is one of the world’s biggest iGaming developers and has deals with all of the major iGaming operators plus a host of licensing agreements with TV and sports brands and IP holders.

Marat Koss, VP Interactive Gaming at Playtech commented, “We are thrilled to partner with PMU, a leader in the French gaming market.

“France is a key market for Playtech, and this collaboration continues to highlight our commitment to providing innovative and engaging poker solutions to our licensees needs, ensuring an engaging experience for their players.”

Stéphane Auffret, Product, Service and Innovation Director at PMU said, “Partnering with Playtech and joining the iPoker network represents a strategic and significant step for PMU’s growth, allowing us to offer our players an unparalleled poker experience.

“This collaboration will enable us to enhance our offerings including a multi-vertical access to poker through Turf and Sports Applications, and consistently deliver the best experience and technology to our players.

“We are confident that this partnership will significantly elevate our poker offerings and drive substantial growth in the French market.”