Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac out now for consoles and PC

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, a remake of one of the best-selling Pac-Man games of all time, is now available on consoles and PC.

Players must journey deep into Pac-Land across six unique worlds to reclaim the Golden Fruit stolen by the Ghosts, taking on familiar and new foes including challenging bosses.

Bandai Namco say the remake updates the original with significantly enhanced visuals, new gameplay mechanics, plus new and expanded levels while “faithfully retaining its charm”.

The game is available now on PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam.