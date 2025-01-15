Blacknut cloud gaming app comes to Titan OS TVs

Cloud gaming service Blacknut is now available on Philips smart TVs running Titan OS and will be rolling out to other brands running the software, including JVC, “soon”.

The news means users can now access one of the largest cloud gaming libraries, including AAA and indie titles, directly from their TV screens, with no console, no downloads required.

Additionally, thanks to Blacknut’s ongoing partnership with Ubisoft, Blacknut subscribers can enjoy 1 month of Ubisoft+ Classics, including iconic IPs like Far Cry 5, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Tom Clancy’s The Division, for free.

Blacknut CEO, Olivier Avaro, said: “We are thrilled to support Titan’s ambitions to re-think TV the same way we have “re-thought” gaming. Televisions are one of Blacknut’s most engaged audiences; afterall, these devices bring people together in the heart of the home—the living room.

“Our mission overall is to democratize access to gaming and deliver a cloud gaming experience that’s not only high-quality but also effortless and enjoyable, so users can focus on what matters most: playing and having fun.

“This collaboration, transforming premium technology and content together, helps us foster the best ways for everyone to enjoy entertainment together.”

Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS, stated: “With the addition of Blacknut, we continue to expand the entertainment available on Titan OS.

“Beyond helping audiences discover what to watch, we now offer endless opportunities for play—bringing cloud gaming to millions of homes, without the need for consoles or additional hardware.

“Together with Blacknut, we are delivering on our mission to re-think TV, creating a better experience for everyone while allowing our content partners to reach wider audiences.”