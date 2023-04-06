Brookside helps STV Player enjoy best-ever month 

STV Player enjoyed its best-ever month for on-demand streaming in March, with a total of 11.6m million streams from viewers across the UK. The figure is up 16% on the previous record of 10 million streams seen in January 2021.

In addition to serving as the catch-up player for the broadcaster’s linear channel within its Channel 3 franchise area, STV Player offers hundreds of hours of viewing and dozens of boxsets subscription-free to viewers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It’s enjoyed marked success outside Scotland, with the recent addition of classic soap Brookside credited for helping driving growth. The show became the fastest to ever reach 1 million streams in its first week and has since been streamed over 4 million times.

In addition, STV has welcomed over 100,000 new registered users across the UK since the announcement of the soap’s return on 25 January.

STV Player also experienced its highest-ever quarterly VoD streams performance in Q1 2023 with over 36 million streams.

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital, STV said: “It’s great that the power of Brookside shows no signs of waning, with the show continuing to perform extremely well and also leading viewers to discover the wealth of fantastic content sitting alongside Brookie on STV Player.”