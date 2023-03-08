SEENIT

BT Sport to show 2023 World Baseball Classic

BT Sport has secured rights to show the 2023 World Baseball Classic tournament, with coverage starting this Saturday when Great Britain are up against reigning champions USA .

Viewers will also be able see live coverage of Great Britain’s game against Canada on 12th March from 7pm and against Mexico, on 14th March. 

The tournament, which has been postponed from 2021 due to the pandemic, is expanding from a field of 16 to 20 teams this year and will feature baseball’s powerhouse nations, including the USA, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and Venezuela. 

The channel is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports following the creation of a joint venture last year and is set to be rebranded as TNT Sports later this year.

ChannelDateTimeMatch
BT Sport 112/3/20232amGreat Britain vs USA
BT Sport 312/3/20237pmGreat Britain vs Canada
BT Sport 413/3/20232amMexico vs USA
BT Sport 214/3/20232amCanada vs USA
BT Sport 215/3/20232amGreat Britain vs Mexico
BT Sport 115/3/202310amQuarterfinal 1 (from Tokyo)
BT Sport 216/3/202310amQuarterfinal 2 (from Tokyo)
BT Sport 217/3/202311pmQuarterfinal 3 (from Miami)
BT Sport 118/3/202311pmQuarterfinal 4 (from Miami)
BT Sport 119/3/202311pmSemifinal 1 (from Miami)
BT Sport 320/3/202311pmSemifinal 2 (from Miami)
BT Sport 221/3/202311pmFinal (from Miami)

