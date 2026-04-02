Cancelling subscriptions set to get easier

The government has announced new rules which will make it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions.

Announced by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and set to enter force by Spring 2027, the rules will require companies to offer easy one-click cancellation where subscriptions were first taken out online.

They’ll also need to send out reminders before free or discounted trials end or before contracts automatically renew, and a new 14-day cooling off period will be introduced after a free or discounted trial ends or when a contract renews for 12 months or longer.

Ministers claim the changes could save consumers around £400 million every year.

Kate Dearden MP, Minister for Consumer Protection, said: “There’s nothing more frustrating than seeing money you’ve worked hard for, disappear from your account for a subscription you’ve forgotten you had.

“These new rules will put consumers back in control of their money – making subscriptions clearer, fairer and far easier to cancel.”