BBC’s UKTV announces new executive hires

UKTV, the BBC owned commercial broadcaster behind channels such as U&Dave and U&Gold, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Commercial Officer.

Part of BBC Studios, the BBC’s £2bn commercial unit, the highly profitable UKTV portfolio includes a mix of advertising and subscription funded channels here in the UK.

Jonathan Newman who was previously General Manager, Commercial, UKTV and BBC Studios UK/Ireland, takes up the CCO post with immediate effect.

He’ll continue to lead commercial strategy and growth initiatives across the UK region, while retaining responsibility for selected BBC Studios portfolios, including BBC SER distribution in Ireland.

In his expanded remit, he’ll also oversee the full breadth of UKTV’s commercial activity, adding in advertising to distribution, content funding and UKTV Ventures, the broadcaster’s scheme which trades advertising airtime for minority stakes in small and medium businesses.

He’ll also lead on the UK region’s routes to market strategy in partnership with BBC Studios and BBC Public Service.

It’s also been announced that All3Media International executive David Swetman has been appointed to the newly created role of Director of Content Partnerships & Sales (UK/Ireland), UKTV and BBC Studios.

Taking up his role on April 7th, Swetman will lead the newly structured Content Partnerships & Sales team where he’ll be responsible for UKTV’s content funding strategy combined with optimising and delivering on the BBC Group’s UK routes to market approach.

Working closely with BBC Studios Global Content, David will align commercial and editorial priorities, shape content investment decisions across UKTV and BBC Studios, lead key negotiations, and build strategic industry partnerships.

He will also head the team to drive greater cross-group collaboration and deliver on commercial objectives.

Jonathan Newman said: “I’m delighted to step into the role of Chief Commercial Officer at a time when UKTV and BBC Studios are deepening their commercial collaboration and sharpening their focus on growth.

“David’s appointment is a key part of that ambition. His expertise across content investment, funding and distribution will be invaluable as we expand our partnerships and unlock new commercial opportunities.”

David Swetman said: “I’m thrilled to be joining UKTV and BBC Studios at such a pivotal time.

“The strength of the portfolio, combined with the opportunity to bring together content investment, partnerships and routes to market, creates a compelling platform for growth. I’m looking forward to working with Jonathan and the team to build on this momentum.”

Sam Tewungwa, UKTV CEO, added: “Jonathan’s appointment as Chief Commercial Officer reflects both his strong track record and the critical role commercial strategy will play in UKTV’s next phase of growth.

“We’re equally pleased to welcome David, whose deep expertise in content strategy and partnerships will further strengthen our capabilities as we continue to invest in content and expand our reach.”