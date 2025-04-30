BBC Two to air Nick Robinson’s Political Thinking podcast

Nick Robinson’s BBC Radio 4 political interview podcast is getting an extended run and will also be screened on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Each episode of Political Thinking with Nick Robinson sees the veteran reporter interview a single figure from the worlds of politics and public policy. Recent guests have included former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Rupert Soames, president of the CBI.

The new series debuts on May 9th. Episodes will air on BBC Two and be available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer on Fridays and will air on BBC Radio 4 on Saturdays.

News of the show’s expansion comes just months after the BBC axed the acclaimed HardTalk series in which global figures were subjected to an in-depth grilling.

Nick Robinson said: “Now more than ever there’s a need to get beyond the soundbite and the shareable clip to understand what explains the views of those who shape our lives – their backgrounds, their stories, their values.

“I’m delighted the BBC has decided to extend my series of reflective conversations with those who influence our political thinking, now on TV as well as Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.”