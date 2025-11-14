Three’s 5G broadband is just £18 in network’s Black Friday sale

Three’s 2025 Black Friday sale includes savings on its 5G broadband service which is available for just £18 per month – normally £21pm – on a 24-month plan.

The service offers a truly unlimited connection with an average download speed of 150Mbps, with users benefiting from next day delivery and a simple set-up process which doesn’t need an engineer or wiring.

In addition to the price cut, customers can claim a £50 gift card and receive up to £100 towards the final bill from their existing broadband provider.

The network is also offering savings on handset deals including the iPhone 16e, iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Samsung S25 Ultra and is also offering a SIM Only deal of unlimited data, calls and texts from £20 per month on a 24-month plan.