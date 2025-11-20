Channel 4 Sales to rep Narrative’s ‘Great’ network

Narrative Entertainment has appointed Channel 4 as advertising sales partner for its portfolio of ‘Great’ branded channels.

In addition to selling advertising on its own channels, Channel 4 Sales represents external broadcasters including the BBC’s UKTV portfolio of advert and subscription funded channels.

From January 2026 it will add Great TV, Great Mystery, Great Action and Great Romance to this line-up, giving advertisers access to even more channels and viewers.

Rak Patel, Chief Commercial Officer, Channel 4 said: “This partnership with the Great Network underlines the unique appeal of Channel 4 Sales to advertisers, and, as a sales partner for other broadcasters.

“Stable, British-owned and brand-safe, we have a track record of award-winning innovation allied to a progressive advertiser strategy marrying sales and service.”

Paul Dunthorne, Managing Director of Narrative Entertainment, added: “Channel 4 have long been the creative leaders in both programming and ad sales, delivering new and compelling TV matched with innovation in the commercial arena.

“Since the inception of the Great channels, we have consistently beaten the market and grown our commercial impacts – and we’ve accelerated that growth with our September relaunch.

“Working with Channel 4 allows us to capitalise on that growth and deliver an even better service to our viewers and ad partners.”